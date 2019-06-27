Schlarman’s Keith Peoples steps down

DANVILLE (WCIA) — Schlarman girls’ basketball coach Keith Peoples is on to his next challenge. After winning back-to-back state championships, the Hilltoppers coach has resigned from his position. Peoples told the team last week of his plan to coach the Schlarman junior high boys’ basketball team, where his son Keison, will be a sixth grader this fall.

Peoples went 189-49 in eight seasons leading the girls’ program, including a 66-3 record the last two seasons. Anaya Peoples, Keith’s daughter, led the team on her way to signing with Notre Dame. The 5-star guard is a Top 20 recruit nationally and enrolled with the Irish this summer.