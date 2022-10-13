CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Champaign Central golfer Wade Schacht is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The senior won the Class 2A state individual championship over the weekend in a playoff to become the first golfer in his school to win a state title since 1925.

Schacht tied for first with a score of even par 142 in the two-day event, winning in a playoff with a par. Besides golf, Wade is also in his school musical, something he says may have helped him in the state championship.

“I’m used to performing on stage. There’s tons of spectators out at state and I just kind of felt at home because of what I’ve done in this space here and in other theaters and stuff and I kind of felt like a full circle moment for me using my golf and theater abilities at once.”

Schacht is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//