Schacht wins Athlete of the Week

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Champaign Central golfer Wade Schacht is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The junior has had quite the week, he won the individual title at the Dragon Classic in Pekin over the weekend. And then a few days later on Monday, he won the Bog 12 Tournament with a 2-under par. He says the conference title was one he was chasing.

“I’ve come in second at conference both my freshman and sophomore years,” says Schacht. “It was definitely a circled date this week. I played some really good golf at conference, I maybe even could have gone lower, but winning individually was really nice as well so it was fun.”

Schacht is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we'll give away to one boy and one girl this summer.