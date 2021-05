CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois first baseman Kellen Sarver has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week following a standout performance against Penn State this weekend.

𝐁𝐈𝐆 𝐓𝐄𝐍 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘𝐄𝐑 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐖𝐄𝐄𝐊@Sarver_Kellen received conference honors after his performance this weekend against Penn State.



Sarver hit above .500 at the plate this weekend, with two doubles, three home runs, and seven RBI’s. His multi-home run outing on Saturday drove in a career-high six runs, leading Illinois to a 14-8 win over the Nittany Lions.