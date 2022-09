WCIA — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley running back Aiden Sancken is the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week winner. The junior won the WCIA 3 social media vote after his 55-yard touchdown run in a 14-13 loss at El Paso-Gridley in Week 3. Sancken ran for 220 yards in the game and both of the Falcons’ scores, as they fell to 2-1 on the season.