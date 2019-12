SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WCIA) -- Illinois football is in the Golden State for the Redbox Bowl. The Illini landed in Oakland Thursday afternoon and arrived in downtown San Francisco at the Hyatt Regency about 5:30 p.m. local time.

"I mean it's amazing, we got off the plane and off the bus and made the ride over here and everybody like, 'Is this the Golden Gate bridge?' and I'm like, 'I don't think it is,'" Illinois senior defensive tackle Kenyon Jackson said. "It's a great feeling, just being with the team, this many college students. You would never think we would be right here in this situation, we're taking it all in."