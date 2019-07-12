Samba Kane will leave Illinois Basketball

(WCIA) — After just one season with the Orange and Blue, Samba Kane will leave the Illinois basketball program.

The 7-foot center only played in 18 games, averaging less than five minutes a game. He averaged 1.5 points and 0.5 rebounds per game. While he didn’t see the floor much, Illinois head Coach Brad Underwood recently spoke about his progress on the court and the weight room.

“We’ve seen a rejuvenated, excited Samba,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “He’s attacking the weight room and following along with Giorgi (Bezhanishvili) and that work habit mode.”

Kane even said he was enjoying his time back in Champaign, after going back home to Senegal for the first time in three years.

The Illini now have two open scholarships spots. Kane is the second player to leave after the 2018-2019 season, Anthony Higgs left the program in may after red-shirting his freshman season.