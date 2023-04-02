CATLIN (WCIA) — Salt Fork senior Garrett Taylor signed his national letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic career at Illinois State University. The three sport senior chose to continue his track and field career close to home. He said once he visited the school, he knew that’s where he wanted to go.

“I’m really excited you know,” Taylor said. “I’ve been really looking forward to doing this. I’ve been doing it for so long so it’s going to be nice to actually go to the next level and do it. Well, when I went there, I already know a bunch of people there because my brother and then it was kind of icing on the cake. I really liked it and then my brother’s going there so it’ll be really nice to go.”

Taylor finished first place at discus throw at state last year.