CATLIN, Ill (WCIA) — The Salt Fork Storm have a new head football coach for the first time in 17 seasons, as Joe Hageman takes over for Brian Plotner.

Plotner spent 21 years with Salt Fork, the final 17 as head coach. Hageman has been on the staff as an assistant under Plotner for the last 13 of those seasons, now he’s the head man.

Hageman says the running backs are the heartbeat of the offense, while linebacker is what makes the defense go.