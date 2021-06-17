Salt Fork takes second as team at State Track & Field Finals, Cluver, Mojonnier, Chatman win gold medals

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Salt Fork’s Tate Johnson was determined to finish his last race with a win. At the 1A IHSA State Track & Field Finals, the lone senior on the Storm’s top-seeded relay team was behind when he got the baton on the final leg of the 4×200.

He made the most of the home stretch to take the title by one-100th of a second over Maroa-Forsyth. It made up for a runner-up finish earlier in the day in the 4×100. The Storm won the fast heat but were topped by Chicago Hope Academy, who posted the top time out of the third heat.

“I got the baton, I saw there were people in front of me and I told myself on that 100 I was going to catch them and I ended up catching them in the end,” said Johnson.

What a day!! State Runner up. We’ve only had one boys event champion in the history of our school, today we had two, five kids that got to share in that experience of being a state champion in the discus and 4×200. 38 points from a group of kids that not many expected to be here pic.twitter.com/DNogpc050W — SALT FORK TRACK AND FIELD (@SFStormTrack) June 18, 2021

Salt Fork made a run at the team title but ended up second. They led for most of the day, in large part thanks to Garrett Taylor. He bested St. Joseph-Ogden’s Hayden Knott, who had the top sectional mark in the shot put and discus, but finished runner-up to the Storm sophomore, who won the discus.

“It felt really good in the end but it was hard to watch the last few throwers go while I was waiting to see where I would go but it ended up turning out good for me,” said Taylor.

Bismarck-Henning-Roseville-Alvin Eli Mojonnier was seeded 14th in the 800 but won the state title out of the second heat, even surprising himself. He also medaled in the mile.

“A shocker. I had talked about doing it but I didn’t really think it was possible. I was just telling myself that I could,” said Mojonnier.

Watseka senior Jameson Cluver lived up to the billing in the 400, besting his top sectional time to win gold.

“This means a lot for my school because I don’t think Watseka has ever had somebody who’s ranked first in their class and it’s been a long journey, especially for me.”

After finishing 16th in the 110 high hurdles, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Isaiah Chatman more than made up for it winning the 300 hurdles.

“Just to be able to bring home something for the school, for the team, means a lot,” said Chatman.

That’s a wrap from day one, the fun continues Friday with the Class 2A state championships where the biggest factor will be the heat with temperatures expected to soar into the mid-to-upper 90s.