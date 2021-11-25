Sacred Heart-Griffin eyeing sixth State Title

SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — Sacred Heart-Griffin has consistently been one of the most dominant high school football programs in the State, making 10 appearances in the State Title game. The Cyclones will be back in the 4A championship game this Friday, for their first appearance since 2016.

The program has won all five of its State Championship titles under head coach Ken Leonard, who knows just how hard the road to state can be.

“I wanted them enjoy the whole situation, and they face no idea how hard it is to get here, and they’ve taking it for granted,” says Leonard. “It’s very hard.”

The Cyclones have been on a roll this season, losing just one game all year. They lost to Rochester in week three of the regular season. They met up against the Rockets in last week’s semifinal, beating them 49-42 to advance.

“Just having fun and enjoying the moment,” says wide receiver KeShon Singleton. “I mean it’s the State Championship, you look forward to it, it’s what you strive for, we’re just going to have fun, get the game plan, and come out with a win.”

SHG will play Joliet Catholic on Friday. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. at Huskie Stadium on Northern Illinois’ campus in DeKalb.