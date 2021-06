NORMAL (WCIA) — Sacred Heart-Griffin baseball lost both its games at the Class 2A state baseball tournament on Friday, taking fourth. The Cyclones lost to Timothy Christian 7-6 in the semifinal before falling to Normal U-High 7-5 in the third place game at Duffy Bass Field on the campus of Illinois State University.

SHG finishes its season with a 33-3 record and its fifth state trophy in program history.