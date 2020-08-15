Sabers getting back into the swing of things

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The St. Thomas More Girls’ Golf Team is getting back into the swing of things. The Sabres held their first official practice on Tuesday, and they’re set to tee off in their first meet on Monday.

The pandemic left the Sabres with uncertainty about their season, but the IHSA just released their modified fall calendar on July 29th. Girls golf was among the few sports still allowed to compete this fall as scheduled.

“I’m just glad that we get to come out here everyday,” says senior golfer Tessa Tomaso. “Even if I get to play one match I’ll be happy. Just for my senior year, I want to do one. We have a great team, great coaches this year, so I’m just taking it day by day.”

The foundation of our program has always been senior leadership. These two fourth-year players will no doubt continue that tradition! #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/eRYwpbOEo4 — STMGirlsGolf (@STMGGolf) June 11, 2020

The Sabers are led this year by seniors Tessa Tomaso and Mia Kirby, along with junior Brooke Erhard. Despite the uncertain future they faced this summer, the Sabers feel ready to get back on the green.

“Especially not having a lot to do this summer just with corona, I definitely practiced a lot more than I have,” says senior Mia Kirby. “That was one thing that I could do and focused on this summer.”

Last year, the Sabers placed 5th as a team at state, but year the IHSA can’t guarantee a State Series for any sport. Right now, the girls golf competitive season will run until October 24th.