LAFAYETTE, In. (WCIA) — Former Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters was introduced to his new team today. Walters is now the head coach at Purdue.

He got to meet his new team, making a good impression, giving a walk-on player a scholarship. Walters also spoke highly about his time at Illinois.

It’s been a dream,” Walters said. “I feel like I’ve been floating the last couple, but this is real and this is awesome, this is a dream come true. I’d like to thank Coach Bielema for pouring into me and being my mentor, telling me things that I didn’t want to hear at times and also motivating me and encouraging me. I’d like to thank those players, who poured their hearts our for us every day and did exactly what we asked them to do and I’d like to thank the defensive staff for sharpening me and challenging me on a daily basis.”