INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WCIA) — Purdue head coach and former Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters got to speak at day two of Big Ten Football Media Days.

The first time head coach and former safety said the whole experience has been a dream come true. Stepping into a big role, Purdue won the Big Ten West last season, Walters said when he first got to West Lafayette, his biggest goal was gaining the trust of his team and creating a new culture.

“To be able to sit in front of you guys as head coach at Purdue, definitely a humbling experience. I’ve known for a long time that I’ve wanted to be a head coach one day,” Walter said. “I remember sitting in a staff meeting as a student assistant in 2009 at the University of Colorado and Dan Hawkins is running the show there, and I just remember that first staff meeting saying, man this is what I want to do. This is who I want to be, so to be here before you today is awesome.”

Bret McMurphy from Action Network reported that Illinois will play at Purdue on NBC September 30th, putting Bielema up against his former defensive coordinator.