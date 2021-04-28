Rutgers transfer QB Artur Sitkowski commits to Illinois

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Rutgers transfer quarterback Artur Sitkowski announced he’s transferring to Illinois on Wednesday night after spending three years with the Scarlet Knights. The former 4-star Top 400 prospect joins an Illini quarterback room that continues to get shuffled under first year head coach Bret Bielema and offensive coordinator Tony Petersen.

Blessed! Excited to get to Work! pic.twitter.com/XMVwdLMQpU — Artur Sitkowski (@artursitkowski4) April 28, 2021

Sitkowski started 15 games in 18 appearances with the Scarlet Knights, including two starts as a junior this past season. As a true freshman in 2018, Illinois beat Sitkowski and Rutgers on their home field, with the New Jersey native throwing three interceptions and one touchdown in a 38-17 loss. It was all part of a rough first season of college ball for the IMG grad, throwing for 18 interceptions and just four touchdowns. He completed 49 percent of his passes for 1,158 yards before losing the starting job as a sophomore.

Sitkowski started four games in his final two seasons in Piscataway, improving significantly, completing 64 percent of his passes. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound pocket passer only threw two picks as a sophomore and none last season.