Rutgers hands No. 22 Illinois fourth straight loss, LIVE report from New Jersey

PISCATAWAY, NJ. (WCIA) — Down two points at half, Illinois was in position after 20 minutes at Rutgers Saturday afternoon, despite not having its best player on the court. Ayo Dosunmu sat on the bench in street clothes with a knee injury, just his second career missed game. The sophomore couldn’t do anything but watch the Scarlet Knights hold his Illini to just 27 percent shooting in the second half, 31 percent for the game, as Rutgers ran away with a 72-57 win.

#Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu not in uniform for warmups. pic.twitter.com/9SPK2KkFdZ — Craig Choate WCIA (@craigwchoate) February 15, 2020

The Illini (16-9, 8-6 B1G) never led in the second half but had it down to a one-point game with 15:19 to play when the Scarlet Knights (18-8, 9-6) went on an 11-0 run to take control. Rutgers never trailed by fewer than seven points the rest of the way, with the lead ballooning up to 20 late in the game.

Ron Harper Jr. scored a game high 27 points, as Rutgers improved to 17-0 at home this season. Geo Baker, who didn’t play in the first meeting between these two teams a month ago, scored 12 points, along with Akwasi Yeboah. Illinois got a team high 14 points from Alan Griffin, who started in place of Giorgi Bezhanishvili. Andres Feliz and Kofi Cockburn each added 10 points for the Illini, who dropped their third straight game.