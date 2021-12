WCIA — Even after lobbying from Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, Gator Bowl officials extended an invitation to replace Texas A&M to Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights accepted on Thursday.

The NCAA also announced Rutgers got first dibs to the bowl because of their Academic Progress Rate. They were highest among 5-7 teams. There might be a sliver of hope for Illinois, if another team has to drop out they have the third highest APR score among remaining 5-7 teams.