CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 84 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns recaps Rutgers’ 20-14 win over Illinois Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Illini were moving down the field in the fourth quarter with a chance to win the game before the Scarlet Knights got a game winning stop on 4th down and one to leave the Illini high and dry, as they tried to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Listen here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rut-roh-knights-get-4th-down-stop-to-beat-illini/id1495074631?i=1000540252103