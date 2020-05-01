Rosenthal pursues dream job during sports standstill

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Robert Rosenthal spent 23 years as a landscape architect—a job decided by a career-survey test he took in his sophomore year of high school. Turns out that test might have been wrong.

“I picked my school for the athletics not the academics, and so landscape architecture in that sense was a way to get to [The University of Illinois],” says Rosenthal. “If we want to talk about passion, the excitement I have covering a basketball game is 35 times more than some design I put together for some park.”

The Illinois-alum took a leap of faith in January, when his wife got a job opportunity in Champaign. It was the perfect time to move from St. Louis, quit his job, and dedicate himself full-time to his blog Illiniboard.com .Then, COVID-19 changed all of that.

“I had everything booked to go to the Big Ten Tournament, but not only was there not a Big Ten tournament or an NCAA tournament to cover, but now there’s not anything to cover until August or even January, so it all happened very quickly,” says Rosenthal.

There’s been a few things to write about during a sports standstill, but he says it’s not enough to offer subscriptions to his blog. He’s been writing for more than two decades from a fan’s perspective, so it was a big moment when he got his first media credential in 2013. He’s appeared on several WCIA segments offering insight and analysis, while going to some extreme lengths just to cover the Illini — including several 6-hour trips to a basketball game, or attending football training camp instead taking a family vacation.

“I want that to be why I’m unique. I write as a fan, I cover it like a fan, yet I can still comprehensively cover the team—that’s who I am,” says Rosenthal. “But on the flip side if I have that credential around my neck, I need to act 100% like a journalist would, and I can not cheer.”

Although, he has broken the rules a couple of times, but who can blame him? Especially after the Illini upset the No.6 team in the county beating Wisconsin, or when they reached a bowl game after the biggest comeback in program history at Michigan State. He’s hoping to write about moments like that again soon, now for both personal and professional gain.