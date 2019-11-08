Rosenstein wins Athlete of the Week

URBANA (WCIA) — Olivia Rosenstein is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the week. The Urbana cross country runner won both the 2A Regional and Sectional individual titles earlier this season. With a Sectional time of 17:37 the senior has now qualified for State for the third-time. She’s looking to improve upon her career-best fifth place finish at State.

“My goal really is to just to have as great of a race as I can, and put my full effort into it,” says Rosenstein. “You can’t always control what place you’re going to end up or what time you get. So really just like giving that full effort is my goal.”

Rosenstein will compete at the State Championship meet in Peoria on Saturday, November 9th. She also excels in the classroom with a cumulative 5.791 GPA.

Rosenstein is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we'll give away in June. One boy and one girl from our pool of 40 weekly winners will take home the award.