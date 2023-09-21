HOOPESTON (WCIA) — Owen Root is the WCIA3 Athlete of the week. The Hoopeston Area soccer senior is leading the Cornjerkers with 19 goals scored, to go along with eight assists, helping the soccer team win the Cornjerker Classic tournament for the first time since 2013.

Owen also has the unique double up of playing goalie at times, with 20 saves in the net, including one shutout and four total wins. In addition to soccer, Owen also plays basketball and is involved with e-sports, along with being a National Honor Society member.

“I grew up playing goalie in DSA and all that, and then I was one of the best passers on the team, so my dad wanted me to play the field so we tried it out and I just started scoring so he kept putting me out,” Root said.

Root is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//