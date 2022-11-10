MAHOMET (WCIA) — Quenton Rogers is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Mahomet-Seymour wide receiver had 136 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns leading the bulldogs to a 44-28 second round playoff win over Metamora.

In the game, Rogers had eight receptions for 64 yards to go along with four carries for 72 yards and the two scores. For the season, the senior is leading Mahomet-Seymour with 26 touchdowns and 102.2 receiving yards per game, as the Bulldogs get ready to face Morris in the quarterfinals this weekend after losing in the elite eight this time last year.

“It feels really good knowing that we have seniors returning from last year, knowing how that season turned out to be,” Rogers said. “It’s just unreal and we’re all excited for what’s about to happen.”

Rogers is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//