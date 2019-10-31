Rodriguez wins Athlete of the Week

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Santi Rodriguez is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The senior soccer player from Central High School helped lead the Maroons to back-to-back Regional Championships for the first time in program history.

The forward set program records scoring 46 goals in one season, with a total of 101 career goals. Rodriguez scored all 4 goals in their 4-1 victory over Mt. Zion in the Regional Final, and is verbally committed to play soccer at DePaul University.

“That has to be up there for my favorite memories of all time, and that was incredible for me,” says Rodriguez. “Not just scoring four, but going back-to-back for the first time in program history was awesome and being a part of that was really great.”

Rodriguez is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away in June. One boy and one girl from our pool of 40 weekly winners will take home the award. To nominate the next WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week, click here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//

