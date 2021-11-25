Rockets looking to bring home first State Championship in program history

TOLONO (WCIA) — Unity Football has made five appearances in the championship game under head coach Scott Hamilton, but they’ve never won a state title. This season, the Rockets are heading into the 3A State Championship with an 18-game win streak dating back to the 2021 season that was played in the spring. Their most recent appearance in the title game was back in 2015.

“There’s been a lot of kids here before that have laid the groundwork for all this,” says Hamilton. “We talk a lot about November’s to remember, and hopefully we can put a final stamp on it on Friday night.”

They’ll face undefeated Byron in the title game. The Tigers are averaging 42 points per game, and this will be their third-straight appearance in the State Championship game.

“We gotta take it really seriously,” says offensive lineman Cameron Marvin. “They’re a great team, but I think we’re a better team, and I think we’ve prepared very well and I think we can go win us a State title.”

“It’s been a pretty great week, we’re all pretty hyped, focused in,” says linebacker Nat Nolser. “We want to be the first ever team to get a State Championship here, so we’re all pretty hyped this week and hoping to do it.”

The Rockets are averaging 38 points per game, while holding their opponents to 12 per game. Kick-off against the Tigers is set for 4 p.m. at Huskie Stadium on Northern Illinois University’s campus in Dekalb.