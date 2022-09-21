ROCHESTER (WCIA ) — Keeton Reiss doesn’t mind not fitting the typical quarterback mold. The 6-foot, 255-pound senior is in his first season playing the position after lining up primarily at defensive end and fullback in the past. Overcoming doubters is something that Reiss is more than comfortable with as the Rockets QB.

“Whenever people tell me that I’m like, ‘Okay’ but I’m thinking, ‘I need to prove a point and show the people what I can do,'” Reiss said.

“Anytime you don’t fit the mold, people are going to look at you like, ‘Man, what?'” Rochester head coach Derek Leonard said. “But people see him and it’s like, ‘Woah.'”

“His size just helps a lot,” Rochester junior receiver Parker Gillespie said. “If he needs to run the ball, he can just run through people like he does. And he’s got a big arm, since he’s just a really big boy I guess.”

“Probably the biggest one (QB) in the CS8, but I take big pride in it,” Reiss added.

His play in his first season under center has proven he fits just fine. Through four games, Reiss has thrown for 741 yards and 10 touchdowns, while rushing for 160 yards and 5 more scores. It wasn’t easy to fill the shoes of the Central State Eight all-time scoring leader and current Illini Hank Beatty. But constant growth in the offseason has him right up there with Rocket quarterbacks of the past.

“Number one is his accuracy,” Leonard said about Reiss’ game. “And his decision-making has really improved. The second thing is just his study of the game. And he’s really putting in effort like Hank and the guys before him.”



“During the Summer, it was rough,” Reiss said. “I was getting it down, but I think we’ve all done a lot better. Wide receivers are catching the ball, and I just need to make good throws to them and they’ll do what they do.”

Reiss and the offense will be put to the test Friday, as they’re ready to keep up with Glenwood in the Friday Football Fever Spotlight Game of the Week.