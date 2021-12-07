Rochester senior, Illini commit Hank Beatty wins Illinois Gatorade Football Player of the Year

ROCHESTER (WCIA) — Hank Beatty is the Illinois Gatorade Football Player of the Year. The 6-foot, 185-pound do it all senior quarterback and receiver put up impressive numbers in his final season, throwing for 1,899 yards and 23 touchdowns, to go along with 1,371 rushing yards and 24 more touchdowns on 146 carries. The Illinois commit added 22 receptions for 341 yards and two more scores. For his career, Beatty surpassed the 2,000-yard mark in rushing, receiving and passing, making him one of the most versatile players in the state.

Thank you @Gatorade! I am humbled and grateful. Couldn’t have done it without the people around me. #GatoradePOY pic.twitter.com/bGLNM3BOio — Hank Beatty (@BeattyHank) December 7, 2021

Beatty is one of six Class of 2022 prospects ranked in the Top 20 in the state by 247Sports who is currently committed to the Illini. The early signing period opens next Wednesday.