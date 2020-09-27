Rochelle plans to commit in April, keeping options open

SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — Rashad Rochelle got the call of a lifetime on Friday, receiving an offer from Illinois. The Springfield quarterback says the chance to play for the team he grew up watching means a lot, but he’s keeping his recruiting open. he does plan on committing this spring, but he doesn’t want to shut out any opportunities just yet.

“I don’t want to drag this out too long, as soon as I got my first offer, the day that was I like, I wanted to commit around my birthday in April,” says Rochelle. “I’ll be making a commitment this April, so that’ll be huge so up until that point, I’ll definitely be building that relationships with the schools now and any schools that comes after that.”

Rochelle has nine offers right now, including two from Big Ten programs. Purdue and Rutgers have also offered to the junior.

Watch Rochelle’s full interview here.