Robinson happy to be home, leading Vikings in first season

DANVILLE (WCIA) — Durrell Robinson had some big shoes to fill. The first year Danville boys’ basketball coach took over the program for Ted Houpt, who resigned after putting up the school record for wins in a season with 31 last year. Fourteen games into Robinson’s tenure with the Vikings, the Danville native is enjoying the ride so far.

“It’s been really good to be back, there’s no feeling to describe it,” Robinson said. “Just great to be home, being able to work with the youth, the guys that I’ve been knowing and their families. Accountability and respect are two of our biggest things. Always do the right thing when nobody else is watching and that’s what we build ourselves on.”

The Vikings have lost back-to-back games heading into Wednesday’s road trip to Central. Danville (9-5) has been without Division I prospect Tevin Smith for several games, still recovering from an injury. The team packs quite a punch when healthy, with Nathanael Hoskins joining football standout Devin Miles to form an athletic back court trio. It gives Robinson plenty of pieces to work around.



“He brought like a more defensive mindset, he helped us out defensively,” Danville senior forward Robert Stroud said. “He knows what he’s talking about and we listening to him and then, like I said, it’s a step-by-step and we’re slowly getting to that team that we want to be.”