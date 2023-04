(WCIA) — Illinois sophomore RJ Melendez has entered the transfer portal. The guard is now the third Illini to enter the portal post season, following Jayden Epps and Brandon Lieb.

Melendez played in 31 games this past season with 17 starts, averaging 5.9 points per game and 3.4 rebounds per game.

The 6’7″ guard saw 22 games his freshman year, averaging 3.8 points per game and 1.7 rebounds.