CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois receiver Ricky Smalling will miss the rest of the season, head coach Lovie Smith announced on Tuesday. The junior receiver had surgery on his knee recently, after getting hurt on the first play in the Wisconsin game. The Chicago native hasn’t played since, missing three games.

Smalling is second on the team in receptions with 24 and third with 225 receiving yards. For his career, Smalling has 88 receptions for 1,141 yards and eight touchdowns.