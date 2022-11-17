TAYLORVILLE (WCIA) — Elle Richards is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Taylorville volleyball star led the Tornadoes to the program’s first appearance at state over the weekend, finishing 4th in Class 3A.

For the season, the senior outside hitter led her team with 373 kills, averaging 4.1 per set. Richards was also third on the team in digs with more than 300, blocks with more than 40 and aces with more than 30. The Tornadoes finished with an overall record of 30-11-1.

“Last year we lost in the super sectionals so this year was like a comeback season so I was just trying to push my team to make it this far and we did,” Richards said. “It’s a big accomplishment knowing that it was my senior year, it’s amazing that I was a part of this program.”

Richards is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//