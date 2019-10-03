Reynolds wins Athlete of the Week

DELAND (WCIA) — Deland-Weldon volleyball player Haley Reynolds is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The senior is one of the area’s best players so far this season, averaging more than five kills per set, along with one ace per set.

“I think that our volleyball program has come far. Everybody is so close in the school, because it’s so small and we’ve improved a lot over the year.”

Reynolds is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away in June. One boy and one girl from our pool of 40 weekly winners will take home the award. To nominate the next WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week, click here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//