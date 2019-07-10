Rex shutout the Dans

DANVILLE (WCIA) — The Terre Haute Rex shutout the Danville Dans 3-0 on Tuesday night. The Dans entered the day with a Prospect League best record of 25-8 and they’re doing it with the long ball. The team has already hit a franchise record 41 home runs. The Dans and Rex play in Terre Haute on Wednesday.
