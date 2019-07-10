Rex shutout the Dans

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- The IHSA state tournament as we know will be no more come 2021, when all four classes will start playing during one week from Thursday through Saturday. There are still details to iron out as far as that change goes and Lincoln head coach Neil Alexander says it comes down to scheduling.

"You're pushing back a week so now you're cramping 31 games in a week shorter and right now it's hard to find open dates to play," Alexander said. "One of the positive things, it gets off the NCAA tournament weekend which I think is one of the major reasons that the IHSA has looked at that."