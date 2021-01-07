REPORTS: Ryan Walters named Illinois defensive coordinator

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Ryan Walters is the new Illinois defensive coordinator, multiple reports released on Wednesday. Football Scoop was the first outlet to report the 34-year old is headed to Champaign after serving in the same role for the past three seasons at Missouri.

Walters was a hold over from Barry Odom’s staff, after Eli Drinkwitz was hired in December 2019. Walters has been in Columbia for the past five years, following Odom from Memphis. The Los Angeles native worked first as a safeties coach, before being promoted to Co-Defensive Coordinator in 2016.

Walters was a standout safety at Colorado before starting his coaching career with the Buffaloes. He later went on to coach at Arizona, Oklahoma, North Texas and Memphis.

Walters’ unit ranked 66th in the country this past season in total defense, 85th in scoring defense allowed 32.3 points per game. It was a stark contrast from the 2019 season, when the Tigers had one of the best defenses in the country, 16th in scoring defense allowing just 19.4 points per game. Missouri was 14th in total defense in 2019.

The Walters Resume: