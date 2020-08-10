REPORTS: Power Five Schools consider not playing football this fall

(WCIA) — The college football season looks to be in jeopardy. ESPN reported that comissioners from the Power Five conferences held an emergency meeting on Sunday night to discuss the future of fall sports.

On Saturday, the Mid-American conference was the first FBS conference to suspend the fall season, which leaves many wondering if the Power Five schools will be next to pull the plug on football this year.

The Illini are just four days into fall training camp, and the Big Ten released their schedule earlier this week. Even then, the future of Big Ten football is tenuous.

“Everyone has tired to keep the coaches involved and informed as much as possible, but in the end, us as coaches aren’t making many of those decisions,” says head coach Lovie Smith. “Of course, Josh Whitman and I have been married for a while, and he knows exactly what I want, and of course we’re on the same page with what we want. The heads of these universities are going to make these kinds of decisions, so we realize that, and we live on the things we can control, that’s what I do.”

The Big Ten casted doubt on fall football this weekend, when they delayed full contact practices until further notice. Since the start of training camp the Illini have only been able to practice with helmets. No pads are allowed at this time. Big Ten presidents also met on Saturday, sources say the majority of them are in favor of moving football to the spring.

The Illini are still set to kick off the season on September 3rd against Ohio State, and they’re doing their part to make sure they stay safe.

“If one person gets it then it can be a ripple effect through the team and you see teams shutting down,” says Illinois punter Blake Hayes. “It’s obviously not a good thing because you miss time away from the field, and that’s vital, so we’re doing everything we can to just limit our contact, and make sure we’re all safe.”

“We have to wear a mask whenever we practice, ” says senior offensive lineman Alex Palczewski. “We can’t go anywhere, can’t do anything. It sucks, and the one thing we’re saying is obviously we have to sacrifice a few months, but at the end of the season, when we’re big ten champs, it’s going to be all worth it.”

The Illini will have an off-day on Monday, they are scheduled to be back on the field on Tuesday.