(WCIA) — According to several reports, former Illini Ra’Von Bonner has committed to temple as a grad transfer. The running back opted out of the 2020-21 season due to concerns with COVID-19, but entered the transfer portal back in November.

Bonner will be joining former Illinois runningback coach Thad Ward, who is now the wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator at Temple. As a junior, Bonner rushed for 225 yards, 3 rushing touchdowns, and 1 receiving touchdown.