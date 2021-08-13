REPORTS: Dosunmu signs multi-million dollar deal with Bulls

(WCIA) — Former Illini Ayo Dosunmu has signed a two-year guaranteed $2.48 million dollar deal with the Chicago Bulls, according to reports. Athletic reporter Shams Charania first reported the news of Dosunmu’s deal.

Chicago Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu, the 38th overall pick in July NBA draft, is signing a guaranteed two-year, $2.48M deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 13, 2021

Dosunmu made his Bulls debut this week in the NBA summer league, averaging six points and five rebounds over three games. The former Illini All-American had his best game against the Spurs, scoring 10 points in 24 minutes, while going 4-for-9. Dosunmu knows the bulls are a guard heavy team, and is willing to do what it takes to earn some playing time at the next level.