REPORTS: Ayo Dosunmu invited to NBA Combine

(WCIA) — Several reports indicate that Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu received an invite to the 2020 NBA Combine. Dosunmu also shared a tweet on Sunday morning that said, “Invite #JL4L”.

Illini Inquirer reporter Derek Piper later confirmed the news that Dosunmu received an invite. A source also told ESPN, that the NBA sent out emails to invited players on Sunday. However, there have been no decisions on where, when, or if the NBA combine will actually happen.

A source tells ESPN that the NBA has sent emails informing select players they've been selected to attend the NBA Combine, with a disclaimer that no decisions have been made about a date, format, location, or even if a Combine will actually occur. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) July 26, 2020

Dosunmu declared for the draft in April, and will have until August 3rd to decide if he wants to stay, or keep his NCAA eligibility.

Dosunmu averaged an Illinois best 16.6 points per game last season, leading the Illini to a second place finish in the Big Ten. Despite not getting to play in the Big Ten or NCAA tournament due to COVID-19 canceling the season, the Illini finished the year No. 21 in the polls, the first time they ended a season ranked in 14 years. Dosunmu was picked as an All-Big Ten First Team selection by the media, hitting several clutch shots in the closing moments of games.