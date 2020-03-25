Tevian Jones transferring

WCIA — For the second straight day, an Illinois basketball player is leaving the program. Tevian Jones announced on Wednesday afternoon that he will not return to Champaign and is transferring. The news was first reported by Brendan Quinn from The Athletic. The sophomore follows his classmate Alan Griffin, who announced on Tuesday that he was also leaving the program.

“I’ve chosen to continue my basketball career on another path, I will not be returning to Illinois,” Jones wrote on his Instagram and Twitter. “I appreciate everything you guys, the Univ. and Coaches have done for me. Wish the guys nothing but success moving forward. Gonna miss y’all. All Love.”

What does Tevian Jones need to do to see the court more? @DPiper247 asked #Illini HC Brad Underwood during our time with the team today.



"He's got to earn it. Who's he going to play in front of?" pic.twitter.com/YbR3WlRl8N — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) January 7, 2020

Jones played in just 13 games as a sophomore, averaging less than one point per game and 5.2 minutes per game. The Arizona native missed the first eight games of the season after getting suspended in late October for a violation of the team’s academic policy.

Tevian Jones is the first #Illini player off the bus in what will be his first time on the court this season following an eight game suspension pic.twitter.com/syEuku8Lqk — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) December 7, 2019

The sophomore was also suspended for eight games last season for a violation of team rules. He ended up averaging 3.5 points in 24 games as a freshman, including a career high 18 point performance against No. 13 Maryland at Madison Square Garden. The former 4-star prospect was a big get for head coach Brad Underwood in the Class of 2018 that also included Ayo Dosunmu, Griffin, Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Andres Feliz, Anthony Higgs and Samba Kane.

#Illini Tevian Jones ready to roll about 10 minutes before tip here in Evanston, back from suspension, hasn’t played in more than a month pic.twitter.com/dgz4a2a44K — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) January 6, 2019

Jones’ departure leaves one open scholarship for the Illini next season. If Ayo Dosunmu declares for the NBA Draft and turns pro, there will be two open spots for 2020-21.