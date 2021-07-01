Kofi Cockburn enters transfer portal

WCIA — Kofi Cockburn is in the transfer portal, a team spokesperson confirmed to WCIA 3. The 7-foot Illinois center just wrapped up a standout sophomore season, and is declared for the NBA Draft. Andrew Slater first broke the news on Twitter Thursday afternoon, saying Cockburn will keep his name in the NBA Draft process as well. The deadline to withdraw is July 7. Cockburn told WCIA 3’s Marlee Wierda just 11 days ago he was “100% in” on the NBA Draft, after appearing at the NBA G-League Elite Camp in Chicago. He wasn’t one of the select few players who got an invite to the NBA Combine.
Cockburn was a consensus 2nd team All-American as a sophomore for the Illini, averaging 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. The Jamaican was the only player in the NCAA to average at least 15 points, nine rebounds while shooting 60 percent from the floor. Cockburn was third nationally with 16 double-doubles and led the country with 78 dunks.
The NBA deadline to withdraw to keep NCAA eligibility is next Wednesday, July 7. One of the big questions surrounding Cockburn, if he decided to return to school, is his status with the NCAA after selling his gear on The Players Trunk. Traditionally, student-athletes are not allowed to sell anything but with name, image and likeness now legal in Illinois and across the country, it’s possible Cockburn could get a waiver.