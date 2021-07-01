Kofi Cockburn enters transfer portal

WCIA — Kofi Cockburn is in the transfer portal, a team spokesperson confirmed to WCIA 3. The 7-foot Illinois center just wrapped up a standout sophomore season, and is declared for the NBA Draft. Andrew Slater first broke the news on Twitter Thursday afternoon, saying Cockburn will keep his name in the NBA Draft process as well. The deadline to withdraw is July 7. Cockburn told WCIA 3’s Marlee Wierda just 11 days ago he was “100% in” on the NBA Draft, after appearing at the NBA G-League Elite Camp in Chicago. He wasn’t one of the select few players who got an invite to the NBA Combine.

Kofi Cockburn (@kxng_alpha) is "100% in" on NBA Draft.



The former #Illini center recently worked out with the Boston Celtics, and is among 40 prospects at the @nbagleague Elite Camp this weekend. A good performance could land him an NBA Combine invite. pic.twitter.com/z2VTrQ9wbn — Marlee Wierda (@WCIA3Marlee) June 20, 2021

Cockburn was a consensus 2nd team All-American as a sophomore for the Illini, averaging 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. The Jamaican was the only player in the NCAA to average at least 15 points, nine rebounds while shooting 60 percent from the floor. Cockburn was third nationally with 16 double-doubles and led the country with 78 dunks.

7’ Kofi Cockburn, who was a 2nd-team All-American & 1st-team All-Big 10, will enter the transfer portal, while keeping his name in the NBA Draft. @kxng_alpha , who averaged 17.7 points & 9.5 rebounds this season, is exploring all options. He can instantly elevate any program.🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/a9VYNiWPlp — 𝒜𝓃𝒹𝓇ℯ𝓌 𝒮𝓁𝒶𝓉ℯ𝓇 (@Andrew__Slater) July 1, 2021

The NBA deadline to withdraw to keep NCAA eligibility is next Wednesday, July 7. One of the big questions surrounding Cockburn, if he decided to return to school, is his status with the NCAA after selling his gear on The Players Trunk. Traditionally, student-athletes are not allowed to sell anything but with name, image and likeness now legal in Illinois and across the country, it’s possible Cockburn could get a waiver.