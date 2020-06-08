Report: Illinois to play Florida at Emerald Coast Classic

WCIA — Illinois basketball will face Florida at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida, according to CBS Sports reporter Jon Rothstein. The Illini and Gators will be joined by Iowa State and Oregon Nov. 27-29 on the campus of Northwest Florida State College.
Illinois finished runner-up at the Emerald Coast Classic back in 2015, losing in the championship game to Iowa State. A potential Cyclones title rematch could play out if both teams win their first game. The Illini haven’t faced the Gators since March 2000 in the NCAA tournament. Florida won 93-76 in what proved to be Lon Kruger’s last game as head coach at Illinois.