Report: Illinois to play at Duke in ACC/B1G Challenge

WCIA — Illinois fans are getting their wish. According to a report from Jon Rothstein from CBS Sports, the Illini will play at Duke in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Rothstein previously reported the games in the annual series between the two conferences are scheduled to take place Dec. 8-9.

Illinois hasn’t visited Cameron Indoor Stadium since Lou Henson’s final season in 1995. Ironically enough, that’s the last time the Illini beat the Blue Devils. Duke leads the all-time series 2-5, with four straight wins.

Illinois v. Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium for the first time since 1995

The Illinois schedule has not been released yet, but official practice is already underway. The NCAA has set Nov. 25 as the first day games can tip across the country.