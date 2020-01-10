REPORT: Illini assistant football coach heading to Dolphins

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois defensive line coach Austin Clark is heading to the NFL, according to a report from NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport. The 29-year old will join the Miami Dolphins as outside linebackers coach after spending the last two seasons at Illinois.

Clark was a big piece in recruiting for the Illini, playing a large role in landing several impact players, including the three Southern Cal transfers Oluwole Betiku Jr., Trevon Sidney and Josh Imatorbhebhe.

It’s the second assistant to jump to the NFL in as many years for head coach Lovie Smith, following Luke Butkus’ departure to the Green Bay Packers following last season.