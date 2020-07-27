Report: Cockburn gets invite to NBA Combine

WCIA — The countdown is on for Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu, who have just one week to decide their basketball futures. That decision could be impacted for Cockburn by an invite to a potential NBA combine. The 7-foot Illinois center was one of dozens of players to get that nod, according to a report from Adam Zagoria of the New York Times.

Cockburn declared for the NBA Draft on April 7 after becoming the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. The Jamaican native was second in scoring for the Illini, averaging 13.3 points and a team high 8.8 rebounds per game in his first year of college ball.

Dosunmu tweeted out on Sunday he got an invite to the NBA Combine. The official details of the event, or whether it will even happen or not due to COVID-19, are still unclear.

A source tells ESPN that the NBA has sent emails informing select players they've been selected to attend the NBA Combine, with a disclaimer that no decisions have been made about a date, format, location, or even if a Combine will actually occur. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) July 26, 2020

The deadline for college players to withdrawl their name from NBA Draft consideration and retain college eligibility is Aug. 3. The NBA Draft is set for Friday, October 16.