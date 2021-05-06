Reifsteck wins Athlete of the Week

TUSCOLA (WCIA) — Kaitlyn Reifsteck is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Tuscola senior has been dominant in the circle this season, leading the Warriors to a perfect 7-0 record, with all wins credited to her. The Eastern Illinois softball signee has a 0.326 ERA, with just eight walks. Reifsteck has struck out 95 batters in 43 innings and is also batting .478.

“It made me appreciate the game so much more not being able to play last year,” she said. “Each year it just keeps getting better and better, and I just keep learning more. Our team keeps getting better, we keep having better experiences. It’s been really great.”

