Reggie Love and James Frenchie eager to start Illinois careers

(WCIA) — These past few months haven’t been what Reggie Love or James Frenchie imagined. The Trinity Catholic High School graduates have made the most of adjusting to life during a global pandemic, but are looking forward to starting their Illini careers.

They’ll arrive on campus Monday morning and be tested for COVID-19 before a three day quarantine. Then, they’ll be able to start workouts with the team. Love and Frenchie have the ability to make an immediate impact with the team, as two of the most talented athletes in their recruiting class.

Frenchie was a 4-star prospect for the Illini, who adds depth to the wide receiver room. Love was a standout runningback at Trinity, but suffered two ankle injuries during his senior season. Love says he’s back to full speed now and is eager to start workouts.

“At the end of the day I can play football, I feel like I’m very talented at the running back position,” says Love. “But there’s a lot more you gotta do, other than just having a ball in my hand and running. I gotta get my body together, mentally, I got to get stronger with coach Lou, and it’s going to help me with both of that.”

Love and Frenchie will continue the pipeline of Trinity athletes at Illinois. They join former Titans Isaiah Williams and Shammond Cooper in Champaign. Tight ends coach Cory Patterson is a large part of their recruiting effort, who was the former head coach at Trinity. Frenchie says he’s excited to move to Champaign, and begin his journey as a college athlete and first-generation student.

“It’s gonna be good getting back with those guys, but I’m really excited to get to know the rest of the guys,” says Frenchie. “In St. Louis there’s nothing here but to get in trouble or go down a bad road, so I’m actually ready to get away from all this and be around some positive people in a positive community and do positive things.”