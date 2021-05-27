Reed wins Athlete of the Week

FITHIAN (WCIA) — Oakwood senior Gage Reed is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The defending state champion is picking up right where he left off, sitting currently undefeated on the season. Reed set multiple programs records over his four year career. He has the most wins in Oakwood-Salt Fork history (117) and set the record for most wins in a season last year (43). Reed is committed to wrestle at the next level with Missouri Valley. He says his teammates are one of the reasons why he’s found so much success.

“Every single practice it’s 100 percent, we’re going non-stop until we can’t breathe anymore,” says Reed. “Especially me and Reef. We’ve been partners for the past two years. He’s also another ingredient why I won that state title last year.”

