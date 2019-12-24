Redbox Bowl win can be a huge recruiting sell

(WCIA) — Before the Illini hit the west coast for the Redbox Bowl, Lovie Smith and the Illini coaching staff have been hitting the recruiting trail.

There are still a handful for scholarship spots left for the 2020 class, with 12 athletes signing during the early signing period. It’s possible some players will enter the transfer portal during the off season, and the coaches are likely to pursue other grad-transfer and transfer options.

The Illini have strong ties recruiting athletes from Florida and Missouri, but a bowl-game win can expand their roster in talent and geography.

“This bowl game helps, we want our classes to get better and better,” says Illini head coach Lovie Smith. “The numbers are down this year, and last year’s class will be a lot better.”



“When I was 17 or 18, a story like this, and being able to be a part of something like this would [influence me],” says junior defensive back Nate Hobbs. “I feel like this game could set the pace for one of the best Illinois teams that has came through here.”

Kick-off for the Redbox Bowl against California is at 3 P.M. CT in Santa Clara, CA