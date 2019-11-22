Rebounds saving Illini this season

(WCIA) — Illinois basketball freshman Kofi Cockburn broke a single-game record for most rebounds scored by an Illini freshman. He led the way for the Illini with 17 rebounds, with the team earning 55 combined.

It was their 22 offensive rebounds, however, that made the difference for their blowout win against The Citadel on Wednesday night. The Illini only shot 16.7% from behind the arc, which is their lowest production on the three-point line yet.

“We knew Kofi would clean up some of that, and help some of that, but sometimes you have to adapt to your people and your people and your personnel and we felt like this was something that’s worked,” says Illinois head coach Brad Underwood. ” We’re rebounding like crazy, and I like that.”

